BitCoal Trading Down 6.6% This Week (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 24% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last week, BitCoal has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. BitCoal has a total market cap of $12,301.28 and approximately $34.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.14 or 0.00402383 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000108 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.