Bitcoin 2 Price Hits $0.69 (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001771 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $12.46 million and $35.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 Profile

Bitcoin 2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

