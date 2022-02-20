Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00002234 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $162.70 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00012193 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00008745 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

