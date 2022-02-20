Bitcoin Zero (BZX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.00

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Zero has a total market cap of $17,503.40 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00044278 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.04 or 0.06920972 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,347.44 or 0.99848426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00049284 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00051804 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

