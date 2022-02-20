Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Price Reaches $0.58 on Exchanges (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market capitalization of $792,359.94 and approximately $52,188.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00038619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00106551 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CRYPTO:BCUG) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

