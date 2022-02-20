Blockmason Credit Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $108.00 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 31.6% higher against the dollar. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market capitalization of $261,775.67 and $108.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

BCPT is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Trading

