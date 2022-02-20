BOMB (BOMB) Price Hits $1.66 on Exchanges

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last week, BOMB has traded 56.9% higher against the dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00004336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $239,395.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,279.70 or 0.99865598 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00068572 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00023388 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002229 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00016058 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.28 or 0.00368571 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 895,147 coins and its circulating supply is 894,359 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

