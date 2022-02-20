BOSAGORA Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BOA)

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One BOSAGORA coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BOSAGORA has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. BOSAGORA has a market capitalization of $35.24 million and approximately $547,707.00 worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BOSAGORA Coin Profile

BOA is a coin. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,595,031 coins. The official website for BOSAGORA is www.bosagora.io . BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @BOSAGORA1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOSAGORA’s official message board is medium.com/bosagora

According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA focuses on establishing a decentralized blockchain platform that can implement a democratic decision-making process based on Trust Contracts and Congress Network. Based on Consensus Algorithm, BOSAGORA aims to develop and release an open membership program that any BOSAGORA user can participate, and decentralized node program that can be operated separately. Furthermore, it plans to develop Trust Contracts for users to experience BOSAGORA platform environment. “

BOSAGORA Coin Trading

