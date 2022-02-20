Boson Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.20 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00002087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $56.10 million and $1.20 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.20 or 0.00256686 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00014636 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004737 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000817 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00021463 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,538,644 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

