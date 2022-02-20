Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. Bridgewater Bancshares posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 34.05%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BWB shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.24. The company had a trading volume of 20,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,771. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.72. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $72,738.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mohammed Lawal acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,549,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,001,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,039,000 after buying an additional 46,539 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 693,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after buying an additional 40,424 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after buying an additional 38,426 shares during the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

