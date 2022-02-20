Brokerages Anticipate Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.14 Million

Brokerages predict that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will announce $82.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.62 million. Alithya Group posted sales of $61.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year sales of $340.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $334.09 million to $344.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $392.60 million, with estimates ranging from $376.75 million to $404.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $87.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.44 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALYA. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Alithya Group from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alithya Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alithya Group in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Alithya Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Alithya Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,104,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Alithya Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,705,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 61,614 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alithya Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

ALYA stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68. Alithya Group has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.47 million, a P/E ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alithya Group (ALYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.