Brokerages Anticipate BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50,000.00

Equities analysts predict that BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) will report sales of $50,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BioCardia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $60,000.00. BioCardia also reported sales of $50,000.00 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full year sales of $500,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $560,000.00, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $630,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioCardia.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCDA. HC Wainwright began coverage on BioCardia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BioCardia by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BioCardia by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 166,396 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BioCardia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BioCardia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BioCardia by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 25,815 shares in the last quarter. 14.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCDA opened at $2.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.38. BioCardia has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.10.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brands. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.

