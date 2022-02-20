Brokerages Anticipate BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50,000.00

Equities analysts predict that BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) will report sales of $50,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BioCardia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $60,000.00. BioCardia also reported sales of $50,000.00 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full year sales of $500,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $560,000.00, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $630,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioCardia.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCDA. HC Wainwright began coverage on BioCardia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:BCDA opened at $2.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.38. BioCardia has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.10.
BioCardia Company Profile
BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brands. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.
