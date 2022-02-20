Brokerages Anticipate NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $189.15 Million

Analysts expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to announce sales of $189.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $190.20 million and the lowest is $188.09 million. NetScout Systems posted sales of $213.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year sales of $853.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $852.47 million to $854.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $889.15 million, with estimates ranging from $886.80 million to $891.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $262.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.35 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on NTCT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $31.09 on Friday. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.67.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $232,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $611,919.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,767 shares of company stock worth $936,685 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 610.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in NetScout Systems by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 87.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

