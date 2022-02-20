Brokerages Anticipate Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will announce earnings of $1.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. Pfizer reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $9.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark upped their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares during the period. Bank of The West raised its position in Pfizer by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 15.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $48.53. 26,938,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,522,383. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $272.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

