Brokerages Expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Bruker also reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bruker.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

In related news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Bruker by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,587,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,990,000 after buying an additional 296,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Bruker by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,933,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,143,000 after buying an additional 854,907 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Bruker by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,754,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,097,000 after buying an additional 1,131,375 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,078,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,434,000 after buying an additional 54,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Bruker by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,959,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,001,000 after buying an additional 451,147 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRKR stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. Bruker has a 52-week low of $56.93 and a 52-week high of $92.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.79%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bruker (BRKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.