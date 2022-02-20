Brokerages Expect Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Caleres’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Caleres reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,133.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caleres will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Caleres.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.68 million. Caleres had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

In other Caleres news, CAO Todd E. Hasty bought 3,300 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $74,877.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 28.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,367,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,911,000 after acquiring an additional 309,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,032,000 after acquiring an additional 16,331 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 7.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,386,000 after acquiring an additional 33,406 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 91.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,489,000 after acquiring an additional 236,295 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.71. The company had a trading volume of 550,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,249. Caleres has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.61. The stock has a market cap of $826.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 2.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

