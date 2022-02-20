Brokerages Expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will announce $1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.17. Toll Brothers posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year earnings of $9.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.69 to $10.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.11 to $12.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share.

TOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.38.

Shares of NYSE TOL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,366. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.38 and its 200-day moving average is $62.30. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $49.79 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total value of $36,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,803,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,203,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,707,000 after acquiring an additional 59,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,343,000 after acquiring an additional 293,461 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,938,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,114,000 after acquiring an additional 54,703 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,995,000 after acquiring an additional 181,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,852,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,132,000 after acquiring an additional 164,596 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

