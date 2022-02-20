Brokerages Expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Will Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2022

Brokerages expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. Webster Financial reported earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.23. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBS. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 9.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WBS traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,015. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.09. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.