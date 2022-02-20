Brokerages Expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Will Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. Webster Financial reported earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.23. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBS. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 9.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WBS traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,015. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.09. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

