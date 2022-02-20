Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 3.7% during the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,010,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $544,372,000 after buying an additional 71,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Masimo by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $411,845,000 after buying an additional 69,274 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,622,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Masimo by 0.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 933,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,320,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Masimo by 0.8% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 832,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,377,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $137,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,516. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $154.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.85. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $133.94 and a 1-year high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.60.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

