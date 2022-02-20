Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $4.35 Million in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,442 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,091,000 after buying an additional 434,376 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Sysco by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Sysco by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 79,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 140,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after buying an additional 15,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.63.

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $186,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $755,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 97,720 shares of company stock worth $8,310,393 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $83.55 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

