Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 923.3% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 16,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,601,000 after acquiring an additional 14,957 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,588,029. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.90.

Shares of ISRG opened at $280.78 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.47 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $100.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.17, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $313.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.44.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

