Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 74.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,476 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,214 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Synovus Financial worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNV. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 12.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,903 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 837.8% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 768,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 686,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 71.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,890,000 after purchasing an additional 340,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth about $12,918,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,860,000 after purchasing an additional 235,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $69,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 9,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $458,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,663 shares of company stock worth $3,015,050 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $51.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.80.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.