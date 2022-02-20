Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 180.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,253,000 after buying an additional 365,283 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 52,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Northern Trust by 36.5% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 71,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,209,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 24.6% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.85.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,186,775 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NTRS opened at $118.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.94. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $94.87 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

