Cable Hill Partners LLC Purchases 6,891 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 352.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.4% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 980,012 shares of company stock valued at $309,415,310 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.43.

NVDA opened at $236.42 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.81. The company has a market capitalization of $591.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.86, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

