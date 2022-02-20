Cable Hill Partners LLC Sells 843 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cable Hill Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.5% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $158.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.27. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

