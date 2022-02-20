California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on CWT. Seaport Res Ptn raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

In other news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $85,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $30,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,642,000 after purchasing an additional 42,301 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,289,000 after purchasing an additional 48,962 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $58.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.31. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.