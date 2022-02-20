Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) vs. Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Head to Head Comparison

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) and Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Calithera Biosciences and Catalyst Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calithera Biosciences 0 2 2 0 2.50 Catalyst Biosciences 0 2 2 0 2.50

Calithera Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $3.67, suggesting a potential upside of 665.32%. Catalyst Biosciences has a consensus price target of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2,140.90%. Given Catalyst Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Catalyst Biosciences is more favorable than Calithera Biosciences.

Volatility & Risk

Calithera Biosciences has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Catalyst Biosciences has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Calithera Biosciences and Catalyst Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences N/A N/A -$90.14 million ($0.94) -0.51 Catalyst Biosciences $20.95 million 0.89 -$56.24 million ($3.09) -0.19

Catalyst Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Calithera Biosciences. Calithera Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catalyst Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.8% of Calithera Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Calithera Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Calithera Biosciences and Catalyst Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences N/A -77.35% -64.56% Catalyst Biosciences -1,248.43% -106.12% -87.77%

Summary

Catalyst Biosciences beats Calithera Biosciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor. The company was founded by James A. Wells and Susan M. Molineaux on March 9, 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

