Callisto Network (CLO) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $15.30 million and $61,295.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,616.59 or 0.06826276 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00071093 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

