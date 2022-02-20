Cambridge Trust Co. Has $55.48 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,976 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.4% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $55,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 159,608 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,913,000 after acquiring an additional 20,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $467.81 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $479.65 and its 200 day moving average is $446.92. The firm has a market cap of $440.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $5,842,400. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.