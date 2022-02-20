Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 2,260 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $26,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Broadcom by 97.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Argus lifted their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.65.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.72 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.
Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
About Broadcom
Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.
