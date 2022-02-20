Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 3,605 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,837 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 1.4% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $31,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s stock opened at $250.60 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.18. The company has a market capitalization of $187.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

