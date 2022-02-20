Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 477 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,056 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 47.3% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,087,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $937,804,000 after purchasing an additional 84,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.7% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,051 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.75.

NASDAQ COST opened at $512.67 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $571.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $525.91 and a 200 day moving average of $495.72. The company has a market capitalization of $227.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

