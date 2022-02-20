Carbon Achieves Market Cap of $2.05 Million (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and $136,280.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0629 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00044057 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,599.67 or 0.06786237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,188.00 or 0.99686808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00048429 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00051374 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,624,945 coins. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.