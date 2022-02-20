Cardano (ADA) Trading Down 8.7% This Week

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Cardano has a market cap of $31.77 billion and $1.47 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00002444 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.61 or 0.00203403 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00024547 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00024568 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.58 or 0.00407718 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00060454 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,124,387,217 coins and its circulating supply is 33,626,503,656 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

