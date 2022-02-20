Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €179.38 ($203.84).

Several research analysts have issued reports on AFX shares. HSBC set a €146.00 ($165.91) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, February 14th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €215.00 ($244.32) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €180.00 ($204.55) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($204.55) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($238.64) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec stock opened at €132.20 ($150.23) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €158.60 and its 200 day moving average is €173.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a one year low of €119.50 ($135.80) and a one year high of €202.00 ($229.55).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

