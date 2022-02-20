Casper Price Tops $0.0804 on Major Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $301.53 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0804 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00044065 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.49 or 0.06807735 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,304.34 or 0.99929880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00048437 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00051432 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,682,255,100 coins and its circulating supply is 3,752,246,363 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

