Castle (CSTL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $64.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last seven days, Castle has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. Castle has a market capitalization of $14,600.18 and $64.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.35 or 0.00256079 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00014664 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004771 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000829 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00020942 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

