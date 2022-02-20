Castle Market Capitalization Achieves $14,600.18 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Castle coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Castle has a total market capitalization of $14,600.18 and approximately $64.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Castle has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.35 or 0.00256079 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00014664 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004771 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000829 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00020942 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.