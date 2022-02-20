Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $399.26 Million

Brokerages expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to report sales of $399.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $386.54 million to $408.80 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $365.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cboe Global Markets.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $118.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $94.41 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.66.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

