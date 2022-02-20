CCUniverse (UVU) Market Capitalization Reaches $11,769.98

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $11,769.98 and $339.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008860 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00010349 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 111.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (UVU) is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

