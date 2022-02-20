CertiK (CTK) Trading Down 15.1% Over Last Week

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00002766 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CertiK has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. CertiK has a total market cap of $72.06 million and approximately $10.88 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00043988 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.20 or 0.06767152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,206.54 or 1.00205180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00048486 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00051156 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 68,318,867 coins. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

