Color Platform 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded down 28.8% against the dollar. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $352,112.65 and $13.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,396.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $302.71 or 0.00788367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.00219682 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005622 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00022953 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Color Platform

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.