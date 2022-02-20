Comparing Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) & Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) and Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Oceaneering International has a beta of 3.31, suggesting that its stock price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expro Group has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

85.9% of Oceaneering International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Oceaneering International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Expro Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oceaneering International and Expro Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oceaneering International -1.94% 2.44% 0.67% Expro Group -14.44% -5.45% -4.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Oceaneering International and Expro Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oceaneering International 0 1 3 0 2.75 Expro Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Oceaneering International presently has a consensus price target of $16.80, indicating a potential upside of 15.62%. Given Oceaneering International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Oceaneering International is more favorable than Expro Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oceaneering International and Expro Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oceaneering International $1.83 billion 0.79 -$496.75 million ($0.35) -41.51 Expro Group $390.36 million 4.15 -$156.22 million ($1.66) -8.95

Expro Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oceaneering International. Oceaneering International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Expro Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Oceaneering International beats Expro Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc. engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech). The Subsea Robotics segment consists of remotely operated vehicles for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair. The Manufactured Products segment consists of the manufactured products business unit as well as commercial theme park entertainment systems and automated guided vehicle technology. The OPG segment focuses on subsea installation and intervention, including riserless light well intervention services, inspection, maintenance, and repair services. The IMDS segment covers asset integrity management services, software and analytical solutions for the bulk cargo maritime industry, and digital and connectivity solutions for the energy industry. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

