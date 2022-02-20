Compound (COMP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $46.83 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. Compound has a total market cap of $772.87 million and approximately $46.83 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Compound has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Compound coin can now be bought for $117.47 or 0.00301041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 91.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 40.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 106% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,579,081 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

