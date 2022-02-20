Conceal (CCX) Market Cap Tops $2.33 Million

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and $11,749.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Conceal has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,401.35 or 0.99988795 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00068784 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.35 or 0.00256079 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00014664 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00144249 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.14 or 0.00299789 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004771 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001453 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,611,773 coins and its circulating supply is 12,068,825 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

