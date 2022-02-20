ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,425 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,718 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $25,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. State Street Corp grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,555 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,481,902,000 after acquiring an additional 837,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,480,226,000 after acquiring an additional 989,641 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,903 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,230 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,749,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,189 shares of company stock valued at $23,202,685 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.45.

Shares of COP stock opened at $89.63 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $47.51 and a 12-month high of $94.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

