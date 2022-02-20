Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

CTTAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of CTTAY opened at $9.96 on Friday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.