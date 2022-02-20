Contrasting Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) and Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) and Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.4% of Eagle Point Credit shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Eagle Point Credit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Eagle Point Credit has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hochschild Mining has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Eagle Point Credit pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Hochschild Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Eagle Point Credit pays out 18.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Point Credit has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Eagle Point Credit is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eagle Point Credit and Hochschild Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit $63.55 million 7.20 $60.89 million $6.63 2.13 Hochschild Mining $621.83 million 1.16 $15.16 million N/A N/A

Eagle Point Credit has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hochschild Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Point Credit and Hochschild Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit 289.37% N/A N/A Hochschild Mining N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Eagle Point Credit and Hochschild Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Point Credit 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hochschild Mining 1 4 3 0 2.25

Eagle Point Credit presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.08%. Given Eagle Point Credit’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eagle Point Credit is more favorable than Hochschild Mining.

Summary

Eagle Point Credit beats Hochschild Mining on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Co., Inc. is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

