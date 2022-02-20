Convex Finance (CVX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11.78 Million

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.69 or 0.00061674 BTC on exchanges. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and $11.78 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00044278 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.04 or 0.06920972 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,347.44 or 0.99848426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00049284 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00051804 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 84,527,158 coins and its circulating supply is 51,180,339 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

