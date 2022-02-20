Convex Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $1.21 Billion (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Convex Finance has a market cap of $1.21 billion and $11.78 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for $23.69 or 0.00061674 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Convex Finance has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00044278 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.04 or 0.06920972 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,347.44 or 0.99848426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00049284 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00051804 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 84,527,158 coins and its circulating supply is 51,180,339 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

